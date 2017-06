July 8th-Outdoor Movie in the Park-“The Wild Life”

Please join City of Racine, Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department for the showing of “The Wild Life” on our outdoor movie screen at Mound Cemetery-1147 West Blvd. on July 8, 2017. The movie will begin at dusk (approximately 8:30 p.m.).

Games & activities will be available before the showing so arrive early! Bring blankets, lawn chairs, insect repellent, snacks and soft drinks.

Please leave pets at home.

For more information please call (262) 636-9131