July 4th-Racine 4th Fest Fireworks

Fourth Fest Fireworks

After the parade, head down to North Beach and stake out your favorite spot to watch Racine’s spectacular fireworks! Bring along a blanket and a picnic basket and kick back until dusk. The 40-minute fireworks exhibition begins at dusk on July 4 th (approximately 9:20 p.m.) The annual fireworks show can be seen from anywhere up and down the Lake Michigan shoreline (and beyond). FourthFest of Greater Racine is pleased tho recognize its three sponsors of this year’s lakefront fireworks: The City of Racine, Frank Boucher Automotive Group and Festival Foods. Without their support, we wouldn’t have a show.

For more information please visit

http://www.racine4thfest.org/fireworks.html