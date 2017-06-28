July 1st & 2nd-2nd Annual Firenicepbt/Hoop Passion Charities Basketball Skills Training Clinic!

Keisha Anderson, former WNBA point guard, would like to take this time to personally invite you to attend my 2nd Annual Firenicepbt/Hoop Passion Charities Basketball Skills Training Independence Basketball Clinic!

The clinic will be held at The John Bryant center on Saturday July 1st and Sunday July 2nd at the Recplex 9900 Terwall Terrace, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158. See attached flyer and visit our website www.firenicepbt.com.

Click this link for direct access to the Clinic information! http://www.firenicepbt.com/#!racine-clinic/c1vih

Hope to see you there!