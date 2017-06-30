July 14th-Lighthouse Brigade of Racine Marching Band Field Show

The Lighthouse Brigade of Racine, now in its 38th year and under the direction of Rex Rukovina, will host the Mid-American Competing Band Directors Association Semi-final competition at 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Horlick Athletic Field, 1648 N Memorial Drive.

Marching bands from across the Midwest will compete in various field show marching competitions. Performers will include Lighthouse Brigade of Racine Junior and Senior Bands, Columbus Saints Drum & Bugle Corp, Rock River Concord, Green Berets Marching Band, Lutheran Vanguard of Wisconsin, Sound of Sun Prairie Band, and Shadow Drum & Bugle Corp.

Advance tickets cost $9 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets cost $1 more at the gate. There is no charge for children ages 5 and younger. Advance tickets are available at Schmitt Music and Educators Credit Union (Rapids Dr and Newman Rd) or any Brigade member.