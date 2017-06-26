July 1, 2017-Operation Improv: Patriotic Thespionage

July 1, 2017 4:00 PM to Midnight

Dickies Bar – 1537 Durand Ave

Join us for laughs, great food, music and drinks all for a great cause!

All proceeds benefit Racine Theater Alumni

All you can eat pig roast (Until it’s gone)

All you can drink tap beer (Until it’s gone)

Raffle prizes

Jello, Jolly Rancher, & Skittles Shots



Improv Comedy Shows at 5, 7, & 9

Live performances by Mean Jake

$15 at the door

$12 advance tickets

Advance tickets are available at Dickies Bar & by contacting RTA at info@racinetheater.com

Racine Theater Alumni (RTA) is a 100% volunteer organization comprised of former theater students from Racine, Wisconsin. Our sole purpose is to improve the theater experience for those that come after us. Now, more than ever, performing arts programs are crucial to our youth. These programs help develop interpersonal communication and networking skills. With current budget constraints these programs are under threat of elimination each year. All funds raised from our events go to support the facility needs of Racine Unified Theater programs and to support our programs.