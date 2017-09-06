Hit & Run Driver facing multiple charges

On Thursday 6-8-2017 at 3:21 pm, Officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Dept. investigated a report of a Hit & Run crash at STH 20 (Washington Ave.) and 90th St. which involved a red Kia Optima. Mount Pleasant officers arrived on scene only seconds after receiving the call information. Officers quickly learned that the suspect had already fled the area. The driver of the suspect red vehicle was JEFFREY HILGENBERG, 31 years old from Green Bay, WI.

Later, it was determined that the crash occurred when the suspect vehicle was westbound on STH 20 at 92nd St. It collided with two highway signs posted near that intersection. The car was damaged however it then proceeded east on STH 20 towards 90th St. and stopped near the intersection according to witnesses.

The suspect vehicle proceeded north on 90th St, stopped, backed up into and damaged a fire hydrant and continued north on 90th St and failed to stop at stop signs. A witness followed HILGENBERG and relayed information about his location. Mount Pleasant officers caught up with the suspect vehicle in the 17700 block of Spring St. and arrested HILGENBERG. A K9 from the Sheriff’s Office alerted on the suspect vehicle. Approximately 69 grams of cocaine were recovered at the scene.

HILGENBERG was arrested for: OWI, Possession with Intent to deliver cocaine, Hit & Run, and Possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges were referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office. HILGENBERGHe was not injured in the crash nor was anybody else. He was taken the Racine County jail.