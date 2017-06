Halpin Personnel is hiring CNC Operators



NOW HIRING

CNC OPERATORS

Halpin Personnel has immediate openings for CNC Operators. We have openings from Kenosha to Milwaukee and opportunities for all levels of CNC candidates. If you have even minimal CNC experience, give us a call.

Pay

$14-22 p/hr- based on experience and job site

Job Responsibilities

Operate CNC Machines

Tool Changes, offsets

These CNC openings are for a variety of different companies and on multiple shifts.

Call Gary at 262-898-4015, or emailgary@halpinpersonnel.com

Halpin Personnel is located inside the Chase Bank building (2nd floor) located at 500 Wisconsin Avenue.