From Racine County Sheriff’s Office-Missing Endangered Lynn Rickard

-Missing Endangered Adult-

On Sunday June 25, 2017 at approx. 9:13 a.m. the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence in the Town of Dover for a report of a missing adult. Upon arrival Sheriff deputies were advised that a W/F identified as Lynn M. Rickard left her residence on foot in an unknown direction, possibly wearing black and white pajamas. Further investigation revealed the Rickard is possibly suffering from mental illness and is reliant oxygen.

Based on the information provided, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office has launched and extensive and ongoing search effort partnering with Union Grove / Yorkville and Kansasville fire departments. The search is currently active and the Sheriff’s Office is utilizing all available resources at our disposal to locate Rickard . At the time of this release Rickard has not been located and Sheriff Christopher Schmaling stated “Our prayers are with the Rickard family that Lynn is safely returned to her husband John.”

Lynn M. Rickard F/W D.O.B. 12/08/57

5’04” / Approx. 150 lbs.

Brown Hair / Brown Eyes

Anyone who has seen Lynn or knows her whereabouts should immediately contact the Racine County Communication Center @ 262-886-2300 or Dial 911