FREE Computer Classes at the Lakeside COP House

Gateway Technical College and the Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Lakeside COP house is excited to announce a FREE internet and Computer Core Certification Course. The goal of the class is to learn basic keyboard skills, creating documents and using the internet and emails.

Gateway staff will be on hand to offer the class from 9am-noon on Saturday June 17, June 28, July 8 and July 18. The classes are being offered at the Lakeside COP house located at 2237 Mead St. Space is limited and registration is required. Registration forms are available for picked up at the Lakeside COP House or by contacting the COP house at (262)664-7946.

For more information, you can contact the Lakeside COP House at (262)664-7946