FREE-CNC Boot Camp training

Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Boot Camp XXVII

Next free CNC Boot Camp training will be

August 28, 2017–December 1, 2017

This 14-week boot camp is designed to teach the essentials of Computer Numerical Control (CNC) operations. Gateway Technical College, in partnership with the Southeast Wisconsin Workforce

Development Board, offers this training as a certificate program. The program is ideal for dislocated or underemployed workers. The CNC Machine Tool Operator Boot Camp is the first step toward an in-demand career as a CNC computer programmer, laser cutting machine operator, robotics machine operator or machine maintenance technician. These experts program and run accurate, computer controlled tools to mill, shape and grind metal into precise shapes.

The 14-week Boot Camp is an innovative, fast-paced, hands-on program that teaches theessentials of specific technical skills required to obtain entry-level employment.

Interested in learning more? Call 262.638.6541 to reserve your spot at a

CNC Operator Boot Camp information session.

Tuesday, June 27 1:00 p.m. iMET (room 402)

Monday, July 10 9:00 a.m. iMET (room 402)

Monday, July 17 9:00 a.m. iMET (room 402)

Tuesday, July 25 1:00 p.m. iMET (room 403)

Information sessions will be held at:

Gateway’s SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Boulevard, Sturtevant, WI

Download the CNC Bootcamp Applications: ApplicationCNCXXVII

Earn your GED while going through the CNC Machine Operator Bootcamp

Gateway Technical College offers the HSED 5.09 program (a GED Competency Based Program). Eligible students may apply some of their CNC course work toward the GED in addition to successfully completing additional GED competencies.

Contact your local Workforce Development or Job Center to learn more about these opportunities.

Kenosha County-Rich Salisbury

rich.salisbury@kenoshacounty.org

262-697-4527

Racine County-Todd Nienhaus

todd.nienhaus@racinecounty.com

262-638-6541

Walworth County-Jonathon Watts

jwatts@dwfs.us

262-741-5272

gtc.edu/boot-camps

