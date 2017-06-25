Fire on Olive Street displaces family

– From the Racine Fire Department- On June 25th at 12:52 a.m. the Racine Fire Department and Racine Police Department responded to a structure fire at 4125 Olive Street. They stated in the release, A family is displaced this morning after a basement fire damaged their home. They came home from a trip out of town to discover their house was on fire. When firefighters arrived they were informed that there were possibly two people in the basement. After a primary and secondary search the crews did not find anyone in the home. The family was able to stay with relatives that live nearby. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and caused an estimated $50,000 in loss