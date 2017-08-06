Fire damages State Street home

On June 8th at 11:25 a.m. the Racine Fire Department along with the Racine Police Department responded to a house fire at 1625 State Street. According to a press release from the Racine Fire Department, A mattress was ignited in a second story bedroom of a one family residence today as a result of the occupant carelessly using a combustible liquid and an aerosol spray. During the fire the occupant became trapped and exited the bedroom to the outside of the home onto a lower section of the roof. Firefighters quickly rescued the occupant and extinguished the fire. The home sustained both fire and smoke damage to the first and second floor. There were 13 family pets inside the residence at the time of the fire of which one did not survive the fire. The American Red Cross was not needed. There was an estimated $5,000 in damages