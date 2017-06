Family asks for help to locate missing 16 year-old Racine girl

A Racine family is asking for help from the community to locate missing 16 year-old Skylar Palmer. She is described as 5’0″, 105lbs. She was last seen on Tuesday May 30th around 3 p.m. She was last seen wearing a white blouse and dark jeans Anyone with information is asked to contact Racine County Dispatch at 262-886-2300