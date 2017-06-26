Edstrom is seeking Machine Operators



Machining Operator – C

As Machining Operator-C, you will operate multiple types of machinery and equipment throughout the plant as necessary in accordance with Edstrom specifications and quality standards. Responsibilities will include operating machinery and equipment within the Welding, Finishing, Machining and Fabrication departments and adjusting and maintaining set-ups.

High school diploma or equivalent and 3 years’ experience in a manufacturing environment required. The qualified candidate must have the ability to learn to set-up, run and troubleshoot all equipment in Welding, Finishing, Machining and Fabrication in a safe manner, ability to operate and troubleshoot all SPC equipment, read and interpret measuring devices, drawings and blueprints and the ability to display a high level of accuracy and attention to detail in a fast-paced environment.

Edstrom is a growing, global manufacturer located in Waterford, WI. For over 45 years our custom-designed mechanical and software solutions have supported medical research facilities around the world. Our customers include large pharmaceutical corporations, domestic and foreign government agencies, cutting edge biotech companies, and universities worldwide.

To learn more about Edstrom and apply online, visit our website at www.edstrom.com. If you are unable to apply online, we encourage you to fax or mail resumes to:

Edstrom

Attention: HR Department

819 Bakke Avenue

Waterford, WI 53185-4299

Fax Number: 262-534-5184

Complete benefit package with profit sharing and 401(k) plans.

EOE/Minority/Women/Veteran/Disabled