Drought School is Hiring-Special Education Aide
Position Type – Assistant/Aide
Title – Special Education Aide
Salary/Wage – $11-$13/hourly (dependent on qualifications)
Candidates should apply on the WECAN website: https://wecan.education.wisc.edu
Drought School is looking for a knowledgeable and passionate self-starter to support our young learners on a part time basis. The candidate will support the classroom environment and support student supervision as needed throughout the building.
Schedule will begin as Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 7:35-2:35 and could increase based on school need, qualifications and expertise of candidate.
Candidate must possess a 0070 or be eligible and willing to pursue such a license through the
Wisconsin DPI.
Duties may include
Carry out instruction plans as directed by teacher or administrator
Assist in the implementation of accommodations in the school setting
Supervise students on the playground and other designated areas
Assist in the preparation and/or production of instructional materials
Make appropriate and acceptable decisions should unanticipated situations arise
Communicate student performance and progress to the special education teacher
Assist with daily living skills and independent skills
Take care of hygiene needs as necessary
Complete a communication log if directed by the teacher or administrator
Provide/support student behavioral interventions
Implement written academic and/or behavioral plans specified by student IEP
Provide feedback related to student performance
Lift and/or transfer
Qualifications
Applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalency.
Must have or acquire the Special Education Aide license (0070) through the Department of Public Instruction.
Prior experience working with students is preferred.