Drought School is Hiring-Special Education Aide

Position Type – Assistant/Aide

Title – Special Education Aide

Salary/Wage – $11-$13/hourly (dependent on qualifications)

Candidates should apply on the WECAN website: https://wecan.education.wisc.edu

Drought School is looking for a knowledgeable and passionate self-starter to support our young learners on a part time basis. The candidate will support the classroom environment and support student supervision as needed throughout the building.

Schedule will begin as Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 7:35-2:35 and could increase based on school need, qualifications and expertise of candidate.

Candidate must possess a 0070 or be eligible and willing to pursue such a license through the

Wisconsin DPI.

Duties may include

Carry out instruction plans as directed by teacher or administrator

Assist in the implementation of accommodations in the school setting

Supervise students on the playground and other designated areas

Assist in the preparation and/or production of instructional materials

Make appropriate and acceptable decisions should unanticipated situations arise

Communicate student performance and progress to the special education teacher

Assist with daily living skills and independent skills

Take care of hygiene needs as necessary

Complete a communication log if directed by the teacher or administrator

Provide/support student behavioral interventions

Implement written academic and/or behavioral plans specified by student IEP

Provide feedback related to student performance

Lift and/or transfer

Qualifications

Applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalency.

Must have or acquire the Special Education Aide license (0070) through the Department of Public Instruction.

Prior experience working with students is preferred.