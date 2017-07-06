Drought School is hiring for custodial position

Drought School is seeking a motivated and reliable applicant for our open cleaning/custodial position. The candidate will need to be available for work:

Summer Hours – Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9:00am – 4:00pm

School Year Hours – Monday – Friday 2:00pm – 6:00pm

Qualifications:

* Motivated

* Trustworthy

* Reliable

* Independent

* Physically able to perform job duties such as vacuuming, mopping, running the floor machine, emptying garbage bags, cleaning windows, etc.

* Able to work in close proximity to children

Begin Date: June 2017

A printable application is can be found on the school website (www.droughtschool.net) under the “Staff” tab.