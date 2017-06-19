Dought School is seeking a School Counselor

Drought school in collaboration with Paris and Kansasville School are seeking a highly motivated and qualified school guidance counselor for the 2017/2018 school year.

Position Type – Pupil Services

Title – School Counselor (60% FTE)

Candidates should apply on the WECAN website: https://wecan.education.wisc.edu

The ideal candidate will be a self-starter who is efficient in supporting the school counseling program by providing classroom guidance, supporting individual student planning, providing responsive services and system support. A strong background in the ASCA National Model, Social and Emotional Learning as well Academic and Career Planning are desired.

Candidate Requirements

Master Degree

License in School Counselor (7054)