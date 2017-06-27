Dave’s Home Improvement is seeking a Construction Crew Leader

Must have experience in any/all of the following:
▪ Carpentry ▪ Electrical
▪ Drywalling ▪ Plumbing
▪ Installations
▪ And, everything in between . . .
Wages commensurate with experience.
Driver’s license required.
Serious, hardworking candidates call
(262) 672-8328
Or, email resume to: drindahl@wi.rr.com
Experienced in the industry since 1980!
Baths / Kitchens / Electrical / Plumbing / Basement Remodels / Drywall / Painting
Roofing / Roof & Chimney Repair / Tuckpointing / Gutters
