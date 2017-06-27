Dave’s Home Improvement is seeking a Construction Crew Leader

Dave’s Home Improvement is seeking

Construction Crew Leader

Must have experience in any/all of the following:

▪ Carpentry ▪ Electrical

▪ Drywalling ▪ Plumbing

▪ Installations

▪ And, everything in between . . .

Wages commensurate with experience.

Driver’s license required.

Serious, hardworking candidates call

(262) 672-8328

Or, email resume to: drindahl@wi.rr.com

Experienced in the industry since 1980!

Baths / Kitchens / Electrical / Plumbing / Basement Remodels / Drywall / Painting

Roofing / Roof & Chimney Repair / Tuckpointing / Gutters

Racine County Workforce Solutions is an equal opportunity employer/service provider.