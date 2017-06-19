Custom Adhesive Products is seeking an Inside Sale Representative

CAP is looking for a talented and highly competitive inside sales representative that thrives in a quick sales cycled environment.

What is the role of the Inside Sales Representative?

Our inside sales representative will play an instrumental role in obtaining new customers and driving revenue growth. You must be comfortable making large numbers of cold calls each day, generating interest in our products, qualifying new customers and ultimately, closing sales.

Responsibilities:

* Lead generation

* Close sales and achieve monthly quota objectives

* Strong phone skills and comfortable making dozens of cold calls each day

* Strong listening skills

* Self-starter

* Experience working with CRM or salesforce.com software

* Proficient in Microsoft Office software

Requirements:

* BS/BA or 5+ years of inside sales or customer service experience

Please send resume to jodig@captape.com .

No phone calls, please.