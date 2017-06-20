BSG Maintenance is HIRING

BSG MAINTENANCE IS HIRING!

Housekeeper

Part time / 1st Shift

(7:30am to 2:30pm – 15-25 hours/week)

Laundry

Part time / 1st Shift

(6:00am to 2:00pm – Two days/week)

PM Laundry

Part time / 1st Shift

(8:00pm to 1:00am – 25 hours/week; lift up to 50 lbs.)

*Must be dependable*

* Every other weekend required

* Background Check required

Complete application at:

Ridgewood Care Center

3205 Wood Road, Racine

or

Racine County Workforce Solutions

1717 Taylor Avenue, Racine

BSG is Wisconsin’s premier leader in hospitality services. We provide quality housekeeping and laundry services to nursing homes, community based residential facilities/CBRF, residential care apartment complexes/RCAC, and other adult retirement facilities throughout Wisconsin. Our programs are tailored to meet the specific needs and state requirements of each facility that we maintain. Racine County Workforce Solutions is an equal opportunity employer/service provider.