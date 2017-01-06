Bridge maintenance scheduled for June 13th & 14th

The Department of Public Works, with the cooperation of the Racine Fire Department, has scheduled the annual washdown of the Main Street Bridge for Tuesday, June 13, 2017 from 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. and the washdown of the State Street Bridge for Wednesday, June 14, 2017 from 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Appropriate detours will be posted during these periods. The washdown of the bridge provides two important functions: 1) it removes debris which distorts the balance of the bridge span, and 2) it reduces corrosion of the steel members by removing salt which accumulates during the winter months.