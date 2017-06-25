BREAKING-Large Search being conducted on Schoen Road

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: There is a large area search being conducted near 4915 Schoen Road at the present time. Please do not fly or operate any radio controlled drones or recreational aircraft until this situation has been resolved. Flight For life will be in the area assisting and needs clear airspace. Operation of any of these aircraft in the area can cause serious life threatening situations while Flight is in the area. Thank you for your cooperation.

