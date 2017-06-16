Ardagh Group is HIRING-Forklifter Drivers & Selectors

Ardagh Group is HIRING

Utility Forklift Driver – $19.46/hour

Selector – $18.97/hour

• • Must be available any shift, rotating swing shift, weekends and holidays

Career Opportunities are Forming with Ardagh Group

Join Our Team in Burlington, Wisconsin

Shape Your Future with Ardagh Group Ardagh Group is a global leader in glass and metal packaging solutions and a key supplier to most of the world’s leading food, beverage and consumer care brands.

Join our Burlington Team and begin building a career that can develop from entry level positions to more advanced, higher paying jobs. You’ll have opportunities to gain experience with Safety and Process Improvement teams, while developing your skills and earning excellent benefits and wages along the way.

Endless growth opportunities await for those who want a career, not just a job. Make a change now and start shaping your future. Join Our Team!

Apply in person:

Racine County Workforce Solutions, 1717 Taylor Ave., Racine

Racine County Workforce Solutions, 209 N. Main St., Burlington

Walworth County Job Center, 400 County Hwy. H, South Bldg, GTC Campus, Elkhorn

Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Rd., Kenosha