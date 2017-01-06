Andis Company is Hiring-Maintenance Assistant/ Utility Worker

ANDIS COMPANY IS NOW HIRING!!

Maintenance Assistant/ Utility Worker -2nd Shift

Andis Company has an immediate opening for a 2nd Shift Utility Worker. Duties include to clean machines, floors and equipment; empty garbage and chip hoppers; Load, unload, and move materials within plant or work site. May be required to perform light maintenance on machinery such as changing filters or coolants, realigning belts or replacing rollers.

Andis offers competitive wages and a full benefit package for full-time positions including Health, Dental, Vision & Life Insurance, 401(k) with Company Match, Paid Vacation, Paid Holidays, Profit Sharing, Free Onsite Health Clinic and more.

For a complete job descriptions or to apply, please visit www.andis.com/careers