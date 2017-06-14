Andis Company is HIRING Assemblers-All Shift

Andis Company is HIRING Assemblers!

All Shifts

Join Our Team

Excellence. Integrity. Respect. If these words mean something to you, we’ve got a lot in common. These are the Andis Company values and for over 90 years, we’ve employed like-minded people to help us design and build the highest quality tools to cut, trim and style. From the assembly line to the sales force, our associates are energetic and passionate about what they do. And we love that about them!

HIRING Assemblers all shifts!

Assemblers run a variety of stations including building, soldering, adjusting, testing, inspecting, and packing finished units. To be considered, candidates must have good finger dexterity, a verifiable strong work history, a great attendance record and the desire to be a team player. Must be able to work with small parts and lift up to 25 pounds. Previous mechanical assembly is a plus. Starting salary is $10.00 per hour.

Andis offers competitive wages and a full benefit package. Our benefits include Health, Dental & Life Insurance, 401(k) with Company Match, Paid Vacation, Paid Holidays and more.

To apply, please visit our website at www.andis.com and select “Careers.” An application must be completed in order to be considered.

Andis is an Equal Opportunity Employer