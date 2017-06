Andis Company is Hiring a Quality Assurance Supervisor

ANDIS COMPANY IS NOW HIRING A

QUALITY ASSURANCE SUPERVISOR!

As a Quality Assurance Supervisor, you will plan, coordinate, and direct quality programs designed to ensure continuous production of products consistent with established standards and supervise 3 shifts of staff focusing on production quality and adhere to the core values of Excellence, Integrity and Respect.

To apply and for a full job description including qualifications and information about company benefits and total rewards, please visit www.andis.com/careers

Andis is an Equal Opportunity Employer: Minorities, Women, Veterans and Disabilities