AMBER ALERT issued for 8 year old Wisconsin Boy

CHILD ABDUCTION ALERT

Missing Child’s Information

CHILD’S LAST NAME: Hunt| FIRST NAME: Jaiden

CHILD’S DESCRIPTION: AGE: 8| SEX: Male| HEIGHT: 4′ 0″| WEIGHT: 45 lbs|

HAIR: Brown| EYES: Blue| RACE: White

CHILD LAST SEEN WEARING: White tank top and silver or white shorts

DATE AND TIME LAST SEEN: 06/10/2017

LOCATION LAST SEEN: Township of Knowlton

WHERE MISSING CHILD IS FROM: Knowlton, Wisconsin

NARRATIVE OF EVENTS:

Jaiden C. Hunt is believed to be in the company of his father, Jamie C. Hunt. Jamie Hunt is armed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact your local law enforcement agency or 911

NUMBER OF SUSPECTS: 1

SUSPECT’S LAST NAME: Hunt| FIRST NAME: Jamie

SUSPECT’S DESCRIPTION: AGE: 34| SEX: Male| HEIGHT: 5′ 9″| WEIGHT: 150 lbs|

HAIR: Brown| EYES: Brown| RACE: White| CLOTHING: bright blue t-shirt with an image of a game controller and the words “play me”

MODE OF TRANSPORTATION:

VEHICLE PLATE: 139YNU STATE: WI MAKE: Chrysler MODEL: Town and Country van COLOR: Purple YEAR:2004 this vehicle has a Star Wars Storm Troopers stickers in the driver’s side rear window, and white paint transfer on the driver’s side from the front bumper to the rear door