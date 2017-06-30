Adopt Shadow! He’s a 3 month old sweetheart

**ARRIVING JULY 9th, APPLY TODAY TO ADOPT** Shadow is believed to be a border collie mix. He is approximately 3 months old and a little sweetheart! The shelter he came into was extremely overcrowded so they reached out for a rescue and he is now in a foster home waiting to travel to Wisconsin. As we learn more about Shadow we will update his profile and his pictures. He is now a Lucky Mutt and is looking for his forever home. Shadow will be available for adoption July 9th. His adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, and health certificate. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/

If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!