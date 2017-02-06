Adopt Rinny! She was thrown out of a truck and was rescued

Rinny is an approximate 9 week old female Shepherd mix puppy. Sadly she was seen being dumped out of a truck in a shopping store parking lot, a good samaritan saw her and named her Rinny after Rin Tin Tin but could not keep her so had to bring her to a overflowing shelter. A worker there took her home and asked if Lucky Mutts Rescue could save her. She is now a Lucky Mutt and looking for a loving family. Rinny loves other dogs, is good with kids and doesn’t even seem to notice the cats at her foster home. She is a sweet little girl who only deserves love and a forever home to grow up in. Rinny’s adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/ free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com or message them on their Facebook page!

