ADOPT Plum! She’s a great Lab mix!

Plum is an approximate two to three year old lab mix. She came into a small shelter with her six young puppies. She is now in a foster home and as we learn more about her we will update her pictures and information. She is currently looking for a forever home and will be available for adoption after June 17th. Plum’s adoption fee of $300+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative, on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!