Adopt Oklahoma! He’s a playful, curious lab pup!

Oklahoma is a male Labrador retriever mix. He’s around 12 or 13 weeks old. He starts off shy, but once he settles in, he is playful and curious and loves to follow around his people. He is good with other dogs, cats and LOVES kids. Oklahoma’s adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her atwww.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!