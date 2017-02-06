ADOPT ME! I’m Shae and adorable Puggle mix!

ADOPT ME I’m Shae! Shae is an approximate 10-11 week female puggle mix. She is spunky, sleeps well in a crate and has good leashes manners. She loves to play with soft toys. She is good with cats, kids and dogs of all sizes! Her adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at http://luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/

If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!

