Adopt me! I’m Mr. Goober and I like everyone!

Mr. Goober is an approximate 1 year old shepherd mix. He came in to a small shelter as an owner surrender, but he is now a Lucky Mutt and looking for his forever home. He is good with some other dogs, cats and kids. He is a sweet boy who is full of energy. His ideal home would be with someone who is ready to work with him and train him properly. His adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!

