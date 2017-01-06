ADOPT ME! I’m Grahmn-LOVING FAMILY WANTED!

Hey all, Grahmn here, I know my foster mom posts many post about me to try to help me find a home but today I’m going to make a post for myself in hopes that I can find my own forever home. A little about me is I am a 3 year old American Bulldog, no not a pit bull, a bulldog so most if not all insurance companies will cover me. However we should never need insurance companies because I would have no reason to make any of them upset as I love everyone!

I have no stranger danger issues and will welcome anyone in with my happy dance! I know I have a “tough” look to me, but I promise you I’m the biggest baby you’ll ever meet. I am fantastic with people and I adore children. I do know my basic commands and I do not jump up. I am crate trained and house broken. I am not much of a barker unless someone is at the house then I’m super excited they are there to play with me but as soon as my foster mom tells me “enough” I stop barking because then I know she knows someone’s there.

I haven’t always had a good life, and have suffered some trauma in the past. When rescue got me they knew that something was not right with my back end we had it looked at and soon discovered that I needed both of my knees replaced. So I had two surgeries and some therapy to be able to walk again. This does not give me any limitations I run and play ball which is my favorite thing to do all the time! Mom says I’m the best retriever that she knows! Dr says that I will not need any follow-up surgeries or anything like that that I am fully healed and recovered. But due to that I do have a little insecurities with other dogs around my back end. I fear playful dogs will jump up on me and hurt me, altho I do not feel that way with people. So although I get along with most dogs I meet my foster mom thinks that maybe it would be a best idea if I was the only animal in the house or if I lived with a very older passive dog that does not want to play.

I would love to have a fenced-in backyard where me and my family could play ball all day as I love to do that. I walked great on the leash and love to take walks. I see so many of my friends at the rescue going to their own forever home and I sit here and wonder and wait why not me? I will even dance on command. I’ve had a few people meet me but everybody always says the same thing that I’m just too big, yes I know I’m about 85 pounds but I’m a gentle giant. I’ve been waiting a long time to find a family to call my own. I hope me telling my story will help. This Saturday I will be out at HavaHart in Racine, from 11 tell 1, I urge you to just stop and meet me, or apply for me today! A nice family paid my adoption fee last week even! I will go to my new home with a bunch of my belongings as well. Give me a chance to show you how much I can and will love you! Apply for me today! Go to www.woofgangrescue.com