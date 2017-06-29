ADOPT ME! Eli is a mellow fellow!

Would you open your home to this sweet senior lab? Eli finds himself homeless at 9 years old after his owner passed away.

Hi my name is Eli! I am a 9 year old Labrador retriever. I found myself in rescue after my first and second owners passed away. I have a few ailments and pounds to shed but that doesn’t stop me from loving life!!! I am a very happy guy who loves kitties, doggie friends, people (including the little kind), walks and being outside. I’m a very mellow fellow and I am great loose in the house. I do know a few commands and I am awesome off leash. I will need to loose about 30 pounds. This will help my hips and joints. I’m currently close to 100 pounds! I also have very long toe nails which need to trimmed on a more frequent schedule to keep them short. I am a little lumpy and I’m missing an ear, but I’m still super cute and cuddly! His adoption fee of $100+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/

If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their our Facebook page!