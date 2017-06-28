ADOPT LEO! Sweet pup that knows his commands!

Leo is a VERY sweet dog.He is a year old probable lab and german shepard mix. He knows many commands like sit, stay….He walks well on a leash. He came to Lucky Mutts after someone dumped him off over a fence on Good hope and Tuetonia. His foster has had him for about 3 weeks now. We have all of his shots up to date and just had him nuetered and microchipped. He loves to be around whoever he gets attached to. He does have some separation anxiety as far as he really likes to be by your side and if you move room to room he will follow you. He must have never been in a crate before because he will whine and try to paw his way out. We have been working on putting him in for small periods of time with a lot of positive encouragement. He would be great with someone who has a lot of time to be with him. He is very friendly to strangers but will be timid and cautious at first. Basically he is a shy and insecure guy that is really seeking out a lot of love and companionship!!

Leo’s adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/