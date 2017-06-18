Adopt Flake-He’s a great Husky mix that is good with kids and other dogs

Flake is a two year old male Husky mix. He like so many others wound up in overcrowded shelter because his family did not have the time for him anymore. He is good with other dogs kids and he ignored the cat at the vet’s office. Flakes adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!