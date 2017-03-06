Adopt Diesel-A sweet senior with a heart of gold!

Meet Diesel, a sweet senior with a heart of gold. Diesel is a 9 year old Blue Tick Hound/Tree Walking Coonhound that was rescued earlier this year from a life of disdain and neglect, living in an outdoor kennel for 9 years of his life. Remarkably, even after all that time alone, Diesel still loves people and loves to give “hugs”. Due to the lack of socialization in his previous life, Diesel is okay with some dogs, but is not okay with cats as he thinks they are toys, and may do best in a home without other pets. He did great at the dog park and loved it! He is crate trained and potty trained, and can be trusted left alone roaming in the house. Diesel is a big boy weighing in around 80 pounds, and is currently being fostered in Milwaukee, WI. If you are thinking of adding a new addition to your household but may not have the time for an energetic puppy, or if you are looking for a best buddy to cuddle with you on the couch, this handsome hound is most certainly the dog for you! Diesel’s adoption fee of $150+tax includes rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her atwww.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/ . If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com or message them on their Facebook page!

