ADOPT ASPEN! She’s a fun loving playful gal!

Hey Everyone, its me Aspen. As all my friends have come and gone, Im still here watching and waiting. Want to get to learn about me thru my name?

Like the leaves of an Aspen Tree, my energy level is high, like the wind that passes through the aspen leaves. The leaves whisper a message of peace: find comfort in the still, small voice of calm; similar to how I get along with everyone. With the the voice of a Goddess – I know my basic commands but find whatever you chose to call the spirit moving through the silence within us. It fits my silence and peace when Im in my kennel. You can interpret this in whichever way is most personal to you. The aspen teaches the lesson of fearlessness, and gives us the strength to face fear that comes with the unknown which is very powerful. Its important to face any fears because I am not best with small kids, small dogs or cats but still love people.

The Aspen helps us to understand that “the power of love stands behind and overcomes all things.

Once we know this to be true, we are beyond worry, and fear, and we become participants of true joy. That is why you should rescue me, without fear and worry. My fee has been waived, not because I am bad or broken but because Im desperate for my home!

Apply for me today www.woofgangrescue.com