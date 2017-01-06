2017 Racine Household Hazardous Waste Collection Dates

Racine Wastewater Ultility Household Hazardous Waste Collection dates have been announced for 2017. For City of Racine, Sturtevant, Elmwood Park, North Bay, Wind Point, Mt. Pleasant and Caledonia Residents
Below are the dates for this year’s collections, which are held at 6200 – 21st Street from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM:
Please note that this event is for households only, not businesses. Residents are invited to drop off any outdated or unused medication, including prescription medication.
Cost: The drop off is free of charge ·
How to prepare: For quicker service, residents are asked to bring medication in original bottles, with names crossed out, and in a clear plastic bag. The name of the medication should still be visible.·
Do not bring: Sharps or Biohazardous Material
Want more information? Please visit the links below