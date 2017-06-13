13 year-old Sturtevant teen caught after taking car and fleeing from police

From Mount Pleasant Police-On Wednesday, June 21st at 11:35 p.m., a 2016 White Dodge Journey had no headlights on and was failing to stop for Mount Pleasant Police Officers. It was observed at STH 20 and Meadowlane Ave in the Village of Mount Pleasant. A pursuit was initiated which led Officers into the City of Racine and after approximately 2.3 miles, it continued to ignore Officers and was disregarding stop signs and traffic signals. In the interest of Public Safety, the pursuit was terminated. Fortunately, Officers able to gain Registration information, listing to Sturtevant, responded with SVPD Officers to check the residence but no one answered and the vehicle had not returned. Officers cleared the scene.

On Thursday, June 22nd at 2:45 am, the same vehicle was seen westbound on STH 20 by Prairie without headlamps and Officers again attempted to stop it. Again it fled and completely ignored the stop lights at STH 20/Oakes Rd. It increased its speed to approximately 80 mph. Due to the knowledge of where the vehicle listed to along with the speed, Public Safety in mind, Officers terminated a second time. However, immediately Officers radioed SVPD and had units respond to the residence where Officers quickly located the vehicle and its driver as it pulled into the residence in the 2300 Block of 90th Street. Upon the arrival of Mount Pleasant Police units, the driver was taken into custody.

It was learned that the driver was a 13 year old white male, (name withheld due to age). The juvenile was the driver both times and had taken the vehicle from the listed owner, his dad’s girlfriend without permission. Racine County Human services, Juvenile worker was contacted and he was incarcerated at Juvenile Detention under the following charges; 1 count Operating a vehicle without Owner’s Consent, 2 counts Fleeing/eluding Police, 1 count Reckless Driving, 1 count Operating a motor vehicle without a license, 1 count Failure to stop for stop light