1175 Sport Park & Eatery is hiring

1175 Sports Park & Eatery located at 22840 Durand Avenue in Kansasville is opening soon. In search of a head chef and line cooks at this time. Offering competitive wages based on experience. Looking for team players with a good attitude. If you are interested in joining our team please apply in person. Monday through Friday. You can apply online or for questions message them on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/1175SportsParkEatery/