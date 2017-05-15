XPO Logistics is Hiring-Dock Workers

XPO Logistics is HIRING -Dock Workers

Part Time – 25-30 hours/week

Great starting wages at $15.69/hr.

(increases at 6 & 12 mos.)

Great potential for full time, training and advancement opportunities!

Efficiently sort, handle, load and unload palletized and non-palletized freight using appropriate motorized and manual equipment, including pallet jack, forklift and by hand.

 Available to work shift with start time of 5am or 4pm – Monday-Friday (NO WEEKENDS)

 Prior dock/warehouse experience in the transportation industry is a plus.

 Prior forklift experience in a freight / less than truckload environment preferred.

 Prior experience loading and unloading trailers preferred.

 Pass a company paid Post-Offer, Pre-Hire screen (physical essential functions) test.

XPO Logistics invests in its people to create long-term opportunities and sustainable careers.

To apply go to: https://jobs.xpo.com/job/Franklin-Dock-Worker-%28Part-Time%29-WI-53132/402141900/

XPO provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the world’s most successful companies, including Boeing, Home Depot, Ikea, L’Oréal and many others. We’re growing worldwide. And we’re constantly looking for talented individuals at all levels who can deliver the caliber of service our customers require. If you’re ready to give us your best, let’s talk. We’d like to invest in you. (NYSE: XPO)