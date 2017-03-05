Woof Gang Rescue Adoption Fees Waived On These Wonderful Dogs!

We are having a Pitty Party Special! From now until May 7th we are WAVING the adoption fee on some of our pittys! Aspen, Mavis, Gremlin, and Boomer!!!! All are up today, fixed, and microchipped! They all have very different personalities so for complete listing or more information about them please visit our website at www.woofgangrescue.com. These guys are our bench warmers but deserve there own forever home!!!!! Apply today!!!!! Save a homeless dog in need!!! Again ADOPTION FEE IS WAVED THRU MAY 7TH!! GO TO www.woofgangrescue.com

