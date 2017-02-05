Wisconsin Veterans Home-Union Grove is HIRING!

Wisconsin Veterans Home

Union Grove

21425 Spring Street, Union Grove, WI 53182

Now hiring for

CNA positions working PRN

Looking for something casual with a flexible schedule? Then join our team today! Average 20 hours per week/up to 40 hours bi-weekly 8 hour shifts available 2 to 3 days per week-every other weekend or just work weekends only

Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA) LTE

Starting Pay Rate $14.18/hour Plus an

add-on of $0.80/hour worked

To be considered for this position, submit a resume by email, fax or via US mail

to the attention of Racheal Harris, Human Resources Director at racheal.harris@dva.wisconsin.gov:

Racheal Harris, Union Grove Veterans Home, 21425

G Spring Street, Union Grove, WI 53182.

