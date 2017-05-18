Wisconsin Plating Works Is HIRING- General Laborers

Entry Level Positions
Racking and un-racking parts for production plating
General housekeeping (maintaining a clean work area)
Potential for advance into a line operator
1st shift 7am – 3pm with paid lunch (30 min) and 1 break (10 min)
Starting pay $8.50 – $9.00 based on past experience in the workforce
Email resume to: dennis@wisplate.com
Or, apply in person at 620 Stannard Street, Racine
(Office entrance is on 6th Street)
Wisconsin Plating Works provides commercial & industrial metal finishing that meets the most demanding requirements. We serve the automotive, agriculture, construction, metal fabrication, machining, electrical, electronic controls, defense and other industries. We have earned numerous awards for good stewardship of the environment, protection of our local workforce and service to the plating industry.
620 Stannard St Racine, WI 53403 (Office entrance is on 6th Street)