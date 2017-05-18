Wisconsin Plating Works Is HIRING- General Laborers

Wisconsin Plating Works Is HIRING

General Laborers

Entry Level Positions

 Racking and un-racking parts for production plating

 General housekeeping (maintaining a clean work area)

 Potential for advance into a line operator

1st shift 7am – 3pm with paid lunch (30 min) and 1 break (10 min)

Starting pay $8.50 – $9.00 based on past experience in the workforce

Email resume to: dennis@wisplate.com

Or, apply in person at 620 Stannard Street, Racine

(Office entrance is on 6th Street)

Wisconsin Plating Works provides commercial & industrial metal finishing that meets the most demanding requirements. We serve the automotive, agriculture, construction, metal fabrication, machining, electrical, electronic controls, defense and other industries. We have earned numerous awards for good stewardship of the environment, protection of our local workforce and service to the plating industry.

