Wisconsin Humane Society May 2017 Vaccination Clinics

Is your pet due for their vaccinations? Here is the May 2017 schedule for the vaccination clinics for Wisconsin Humane Society in Racine and Milwaukee. Remember to grab a number when you arrive!!!!

Upcoming clinic dates

Tuesday, May 2 (9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.)

WHS Milwaukee Campus, 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee

Sunday, May 7 (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

WHS Racine Campus, 2706 Chicory Road, Racine

Thursday, May 11 (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

WHS Racine Campus, 2706 Chicory Road, Racine

Tuesday, May 16 (9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.)

WHS Milwaukee Campus, 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee

Wednesday, May 24 (11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.)

WHS Ozaukee Campus, 630 W Dekora St, Saukville

Thursday, May 25 (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

WHS Racine Campus, 2706 Chicory Road, Racine

Pricing for dogs & cats is as follows: Vaccine(s) Price

DHPP (distemper, hepatitis, parainfluenza, parvo) $18

Rabies only $18

Both DHPP & Rabies $30

Bordetella $20

Microchip $25

Other services may be available. Please contact the campus nearest you for details.

Milwaukee: 414-264-6257

Racine: 262-554-6699

For more information please visit http://wihumane.org/veterinary/vaccine-clinics