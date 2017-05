Winning $3.5 Million Lottery Ticket Sold in Racine

One lucky Megabucks player matched all six numbers in the Saturday, April 29 drawing to win the $3.5 million top prize. Saturday’s winning Megabucks numbers were 5, 19, 26, 35, 40 and 41. The player purchased their winning ticket at Port Of Call Liquor at 918 West Boulevard in Racine.