WEDNESDAY WORKS ONSITE RECRUITMENT

Featuring AMAZON

May 31, 2017

9am – 12pm & 1pm-3pm

Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency

2113 N. Wisconsin St

Racine, WI 53403

Part-Time Seasonal Sortation Associates

The pay is $11.75 / hr.

We are hiring for all shifts.

9:30am-1:30pm—3pm-7pm— 8:30pm-12:30am

BRING A RESUME AND DRESS FOR SUCCESS!!!!