Wednesday May 31st- Southern Wisconsin Center Hiring Event

Southern Wisconsin Center will be holding a Hiring Event for CNAs on Wednesday, May 31st from 8:00am – 11:00am and 12:30pm – 3:30pm at



Wallace Hall, Southern Wisconsin Center, 21425 Spring Street, Union Grove.

At SWC, they provide PAID CNA Training! Wages start at $14.18 / hour. SWC OFFERS SHIFT & WEEKEND DIFFERENTIALS, and BENEFITS after 90 days!

Join the team of caring professionals – Make helping people your career!

Opportunities for advancement available.

Certified Nurse Assistants are referred to as Resident Care Technicians at SWC.

www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/swc